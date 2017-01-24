× Nicolet High School graduate nominated for Academy Award for work on “La La Land”

GLENDALE — A Wisconsin native has been nominated for an Academy Award!

Justin Hurwitz is nominated for Best Original Score, and twice in the Best Original Song category for “La La Land.”

Hurwitz graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale.

He already won two Golden Globes for his work on “La La Land.”

Hurwitz has played the piano since he was a child.

The orchestra director at Nicolet High School on Tuesday, January 24th called Hurwitz a “natural.”

“He practiced almost constantly, I could always hear him down here in e-wing practicing piano and it’s definitely paid off for him. I’m glad to see that,” Jamin Hoffman said.

Hoffman said he wouldn’t dream of taking credit for Hurwitz’s success, but he said it has really helped to inspire his students to keep practicing.