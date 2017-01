× Pick ‘n Save parent company Kroger adding thousands of jobs

Kroger, the parent company of Pick ‘n Save is hiring to fill 10,000 openings.

About 600 of those positions are in the Milwaukee area.

The jobs range from part-time clerks and cashiers to department heads and assistant store managers.

Kroger officials said the company added 12,000 new employees in 2016 at its more than 2,700 locations across the country.

