× Police seek suspects after shots fired incident near 9th and Hayes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspects after a shots fired incident near 9th and Hayes on Monday night, January 23rd.

It happened around 8:00 p.m.

Police said upon officers’ arrival, it was discovered that several gunshots were fired into a home.

No one was injured.

Police are now seeking suspects.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.