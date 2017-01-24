× Racine Co. Sheriff’s Office: 36-year-old man arrested following drug bust in Mount Pleasant

RACINE COUNTY — A 36-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested on Monday, January 23rd on drug related charges.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit served a search warrant near 16th and Sun Valley Drive in Mount Pleasant.

During a search of the property, investigators located various illegal drugs — including heroin, cocaine, marijuana, L.S.D and prescription medications not prescribed to the suspect. They also found digital scales, drug packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old man from Mount Pleasant was arrested and is being held in the Racine County Jail on the following charges at this time: