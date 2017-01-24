“Schools That Can Milwaukee” to benefit from $100,000 grant from Milwaukee Bucks Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation on Tuesday, January 24th announced the recipient of a major grant.

During a press conference, it was announced "Schools That Can Milwaukee" will receive a $100,000 grant.

"Schools That Can Milwaukee" is a program in Milwaukee-area schools that involves helping to develop students as school leaders at schools where a lot of students are dealing with poverty.

The Bucks' Rim Rockers joined the students at Carver Academy Tuesday morning -- one of the schools that will put this grant money to good use.

"We made a very conscious effort to make education our number one priority. Without a question. There's an organization in Milwaukee that's the absolute standard of excellence, and it's 'School's That Can Milwaukee,'" Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks president said.

The grant money will also help educators receive leadership coaching.

See below for much more information about the grant announcement via a release from Bucks officials:

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced that it is awarding a $100,000 grant to Schools That Can Milwaukee (STCM), an organization that works to foster better local schools for the children and families who need them most. The grant will be distributed over the next two years, with funds benefitting a variety of STCM programs including many that directly benefit Milwaukee Public Schools.

“On behalf of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and our committed ownership group, we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Schools That Can Milwaukee in a way that will directly lead to improved outcomes for children and families across the city,” said Alicia Dupies, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. “Youth education is one of the pillars of our foundation, and an area of critical need in our community as we work to educate our future leaders and ensure that all of our children, regardless of their background, have access to a quality education.”

Schools That Can Milwaukee develops school leaders at high-poverty schools with on-the-job coaching, monthly professional development and leadership training programs. Citywide, STCM impacts about 17,000 students through support of more than 200 educators at 43 MPS, independent charter, and private Choice schools. The organization works to expand existing high-quality schools, partners with high-potential schools to help them improve and recruits and grows school leadership talent for Milwaukee.

“We are very grateful for this generous support from the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation,” STCM Executive Director Abby Andrietsch said. “This investment will allow us to further deepen our positive impact on school leaders and their students in Milwaukee Public Schools and others across the city.”

During the 2016-17 school year, educators from 19 MPS schools are receiving development and coaching from STCM. In total, the organization will spend about $500,000 this school year to empower educators serving MPS students. The investment from the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation will directly support that work. For more information on Schools That Can Milwaukee, CLICK HERE.

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation launched in the summer of 2016 with the mission of improving the quality of life for youth and families in Wisconsin, with a focus on three areas of critical need: youth education; youth health and wellness; and community betterment. Through financial grants and innovative partnerships with other community-focused organizations, the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation works to provide better outcomes for children and families in Milwaukee and throughout the state. For more information, CLICK HERE.