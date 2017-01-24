Sheboygan mom accused in stabbing told police she “snapped” upon finding boy in daughter’s bed

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Sheboygan woman faces felony charges — accused of attacking her own daughter with a knife, and “accidentally” stabbing her daughter’s friend.

35-year-old Takita Poe of Sheboygan faces two charges: substantial battery and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, Sheboygan police on Saturday, January 21st around 4:30 a.m. responded to St. Nicholas Hospital, where they learned a 12-year-old girl had been stabbed.

Police spoke with the girl, who said she was at her friend’s house for a sleepover. During the sleepover, a 13-year-old boy was apparently found sleeping in bed with a 14-year-old girl — Poe’s daughter.

The complaint indicates Poe became “extremely upset” when she found her daughter and the boy in bed together, and Poe “grabbed a knife.” Poe’s daughter was able to dodge the knife as her mother allegedly tried to stab her. The 12-year-old girl was stabbed in her wrist as Poe allegedly tried to stab her own daughter.

The 12-year-old girl called her mother, who took her daughter to the hospital. At the hospital it was determined the girl would require surgery. A doctor said the knife went “all the way through her am, just missing vital arteries.” A blood vessel was cut and had to be reattached — requiring 40 stitches, the complaint says.

Poe was interviewed by police. According to the complaint, she said when she got home from work and found two boys in her home, she “snapped.” She said she began swinging a knife at her daughter, and said her daughter was “disrespectful for having boys in her house and her bed.” Poe said her daughter’s friend was “accidentally” stabbed as she tried to stab her daughter.

Poe made her initial appearance in court in this case on January 23rd. Cash bond was set at $2,500 and she was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

She’ll be in court for her preliminary hearing on February 1st.