Sheriff’s officials seek hit-and-run driver after crash in Kewaskum, and they’ve got a few clues!

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a hit-and-run driver, and they have a few clues!

The hit-and-run crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23rd on Badger Road near Kettle View Drive in the Town of Kewaskum.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect vehicle was westbound on Badger Road when, according to a witness, the operator rapidly accelerated away from a stop sign and lost control of the vehicle, skidded off the roadway and struck a power pole.

Officials said it was fortunate there was not an oncoming vehicle.

The operator then fled the scene — headed west on Badger Road. It is not known whether the driver or any occupants were hurt.

What Washington County Sheriff’s officials do know, however, is that the operator forgot to clean up the scene before fleeing. A side mirror, a Ford tube style running board and glass fragments were all left at the scene — clues for investigators.

Sheriff’s officials are asking that if you happen to see a vehicle with damage consistent to this, or know of someone that coincidentally has stopped driving their Ford truck (or SUV) vehicle to keep it out of the public’s view, they’d like to speak with you.