Want to work at Miller Park? Job fair Thursday to fill positions for 2017 season

MILWAUKEE — Want to work at Miller Park?

Delaware North Sportservice (DNC), the exclusive food, beverage and retail provider for Miller Park, will hold a job fair on Thursday, January 26th at Miller Park.

DNC Sportservice is looking to hire multiple staff members for the 2017 season.

Over 30 positions are expected to be filled, including stand attendants, servers, bartenders, runners, bussers, retail store cashiers and more.

The job fair will take place at Miller Park from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Candidates are asked to enter the ballpark through the Hot Corner entrance (near Friday’s Front Row).