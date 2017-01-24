Wrong-way driver deterrent technology tested in Brown County during 3 weekend incidents

Winter Weather ADVISORY issued for most of SE Wisconsin until 12am Thursday

BROWN COUNTY — It was a dangerous weekend on the road.

In Brown County, there were three incidents involving wrong-way drivers fueled by alcohol, and a new system was put to the test.

Anytime there’s a report of a wrong-way driver on major roadways, a warning is posted on message boards in the area.

Wrong-way driver deterrent technology

The system was used three times during the weekend of January 20th through the 22nd.

The first incident happened on Highway 41. An officer was driving through thick fog when dash camera video shows another driver fly out of nowhere — nearly hitting the deputy.

Wrong-way driver in Brown Co.

“And luckily he was looking for the car, knew that car was there. You know if you have some unsuspecting people that have no idea, that’s the end result…is tragic,” Captain Dan Sanberg with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was arrested for OWI — second offense.

The same wrong-way driver technology is being used in the Milwaukee area. There are 20 wrong-way driver deterrent devices throughout Milwaukee County.

