$100,000 in damage: Two mobile homes catch fire, spread to nearby building

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating after two mobile homes catch on fire — and the flames spread to a nearby building.

Firefighters were called to the area of 38th and Vliet just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 25th.

Upon arrival, crews found two mobile homes, which were parked behind a business building, in flames. The fire then spread to the building — which housed a tattoo parlor and sign shop.

Two homes on each side of the building were evacuated as a precaution, but the families were not displaced. No one was hurt.

The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to both mobile homes and the building.

The cause is under investigation.