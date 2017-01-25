Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

$100,000 in damage: Two mobile homes catch fire, spread to nearby building

Posted 6:55 am, January 25, 2017, by
Fire near 38th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department are investigating after two mobile homes catch on fire — and the flames spread to a nearby building.

Firefighters were called to the area of 38th and Vliet just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 25th.

Upon arrival, crews found two mobile homes, which were parked behind a business building, in flames. The fire then spread to the building — which housed a tattoo parlor and sign shop.

Two homes on each side of the building were evacuated as a precaution, but the families were not displaced. No one was hurt.

The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to both mobile homes and the building.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire near 38th and Vliet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s