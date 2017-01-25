3 Amur tiger cubs getting bigger, enjoying playtime at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The three Amur tiger cubs at the Milwaukee County Zoo are getting bigger! Zoo officials on Wednesday, January 25th shared new video of the cubs enjoying playtime!

The cubs are now more than four months old.

The cubs, two girls and a boy, were born on September 14th. The last tiger litter born at the Milwaukee County Zoo was in 2009.

They made their public debut at the zoo in early December.

The male tiger cub had to undergo medical treatment after it was discovered he wasn’t gaining as much weight as is considered normal, and zoo officials discovered he had an abscess on one of his legs.

He was treated by veterinary staff and as of November 16th, he was back at Big Cat Country — gaining weight and loving meat!

