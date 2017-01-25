4 from Oshkosh charged after they were found in a stolen vehicle containing drug paraphernalia
KENOSHA COUNTY — Four people are facing charges after officials say they were found inside a stolen vehicle containing drug paraphernalia and stolen electronics in Kenosha County.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials said on Tuesday, January 24th around 6:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 100th Avenue near Litcher Road in Somers for a vehicle stopped in the southbound lanes with no lights on.
Deputies found a vehicle parked in the southbound lanes — causing a hazard as it had no lights on and was completely in the travel lane on the dark roadway.
Four people were inside the vehicle — three who were asleep.
An investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Oshkosh on January 20th.
All four people inside the vehicle were arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia related to the use of meth, along with electronics believed stolen.
Four people from Oshkosh are now facing the following charges:
23-year-old Preston Hull (charges filed out of Kenosha County)
- Take and drive vehicle without consent
- Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth
Hull is also facing charged out of Winnebago County, filed on January 17th.
23-year-old Kelsiee Lassiter (charges filed out of Kenosha County)
- Take and drive vehicle without consent
- Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth
Lassiter is also facing charges out of Winnebago County, filed on January 17th.
46-year-old Christopher Walker (charges filed out of Kenosha County)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth
Walker has an open case filed in Kenosha County on January 17th.
45-year-old Mickey McGregor (charges filed out of Winnebago County)
- Possession of meth