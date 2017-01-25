× 4 from Oshkosh charged after they were found in a stolen vehicle containing drug paraphernalia

KENOSHA COUNTY — Four people are facing charges after officials say they were found inside a stolen vehicle containing drug paraphernalia and stolen electronics in Kenosha County.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials said on Tuesday, January 24th around 6:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 100th Avenue near Litcher Road in Somers for a vehicle stopped in the southbound lanes with no lights on.

Deputies found a vehicle parked in the southbound lanes — causing a hazard as it had no lights on and was completely in the travel lane on the dark roadway.

Four people were inside the vehicle — three who were asleep.

An investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Oshkosh on January 20th.

All four people inside the vehicle were arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia related to the use of meth, along with electronics believed stolen.

Four people from Oshkosh are now facing the following charges:

23-year-old Preston Hull (charges filed out of Kenosha County)

Take and drive vehicle without consent

Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth

Hull is also facing charged out of Winnebago County, filed on January 17th.

23-year-old Kelsiee Lassiter (charges filed out of Kenosha County)

Take and drive vehicle without consent

Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth

Lassiter is also facing charges out of Winnebago County, filed on January 17th.

46-year-old Christopher Walker (charges filed out of Kenosha County)

Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth

Walker has an open case filed in Kenosha County on January 17th.

45-year-old Mickey McGregor (charges filed out of Winnebago County)

Possession of meth