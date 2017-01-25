Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

4 from Oshkosh charged after they were found in a stolen vehicle containing drug paraphernalia

Posted 2:31 pm, January 25, 2017, by
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

KENOSHA COUNTY — Four people are facing charges after officials say they were found inside a stolen vehicle containing drug paraphernalia and stolen electronics in Kenosha County.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials said on Tuesday, January 24th around 6:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 100th Avenue near Litcher Road in Somers for a vehicle stopped in the southbound lanes with no lights on.

Deputies found a vehicle parked in the southbound lanes — causing a hazard as it had no lights on and was completely in the travel lane on the dark roadway.

Four people were inside the vehicle — three who were asleep.

An investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Oshkosh on January 20th.

All four people inside the vehicle were arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia related to the use of meth, along with electronics believed stolen.

Four people from Oshkosh are now facing the following charges:

23-year-old Preston Hull (charges filed out of Kenosha County)

  • Take and drive vehicle without consent
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth

Hull is also facing charged out of Winnebago County, filed on January 17th.

23-year-old Kelsiee Lassiter (charges filed out of Kenosha County)

  • Take and drive vehicle without consent
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth

Lassiter is also facing charges out of Winnebago County, filed on January 17th.

46-year-old Christopher Walker (charges filed out of Kenosha County)

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store meth

Walker has an open case filed in Kenosha County on January 17th.

45-year-old Mickey McGregor (charges filed out of Winnebago County)

  • Possession of meth

