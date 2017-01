A celebration of all things winter will take place this Sunday, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A celebration of all things winter will take place this Sunday. Carl spent the morning at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center to preview the Winter Carnival.

All Members: $5

Non-Members:

Adult $10 | Youth $5

All parking for Winter Carnival is at Bayside School, 601 E. Ellsworth Lane. Free shuttle buses will bring everyone to Schlitz Audubon. The Schlitz Audubon lot is reserved for handicapped parking only.

Feel free to invite friends and family to Winter Carnival through our 2017 Winter Carnival Facebook Event.

