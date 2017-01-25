× American Bald Eagle being cared for in Antigo after it was struck by a vehicle in Wautoma

ANTIGO — An American Bald Eagle is being cared for in Antigo after it was hit by a car!

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, it happened Tuesday, January 24th in Wautoma.

A concerned individual called the DNR to report the eagle had been hit. A warden responded and helped coordinate immediate care.

The eagle was then taken by volunteers to the “Raptor Education Group Inc.” in Antigo — a first-class raptor rehabilitation program.

According to the DNR, the facility’s director said the eagle’s prognosis is uncertain because of possible internal injuries, but its broken wing can heal.

They’ve created a “wing wrap” to help with healing — and rehabilitators are hopeful for a complete recovery.