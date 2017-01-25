× Amid the tornado wreckage in Mississippi, a bible is left untouched

When a tornado battered southern Mississippi over the weekend, it yanked trees off the ground and tore through buildings at William Carey University.

When staffers combed the campus, sifting through the damage, they happened upon a stunning scene: A bible lay open on the pulpit of the campus church, undisturbed by the surrounding debris.

The open page read: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Rick Wilemon, an adjunct art instructor at the private Christian college, snapped some photos of the Bible as it was found in the otherwise-destroyed Bass Chapel after the EF-3 tornado hit Hattiesburg.

“No building was left untouched,” told CNN. “So many appear to be total losses.”

Wilemon said the Bible was a fixture in the chapel. And the condition it was found in has bolstered the spirits of the campus — and beyond.

“It is remarkable that something so inspiring to our community is also inspiring to the nation,” Wilemon said.