× Associated Bank set to sponsor popular “Storm the Bastille” 5K race in Milwaukee in July

MILWAUKEE — The popular “Storm the Bastille” 5K race has a new sponsor for 2017.

Associated Bank will sponsor the race, which will take place on Thursday, July 13th at 9:00 p.m.

Bastille Days 2017 is set for July 13th through the 16th at Cathedral Square Park. Officials say it’s one of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations.

Commemorating the revolutionary storming of the Bastille prison by Parisians in the 18th century, “Storm the Bastille” — the nighttime fun run will start at the corner of Jefferson and Wells streets on July 13th and lead over 5,000 participants through the streets of downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward.

According to a release from Associated Bank officials, volunteers will be stationed throughout the race route, predominately at the finish line, to distribute water and cheer on race participants.

As runners and walkers cross the finish line, they can celebrate their feat on Milwaukee’s Parisian playground. Live music, an international marketplace, French cuisine and roaming busker entertainment are just a handful of festival highlights.

All race participants will receive a commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt designed with this year’s theme.

Advance race registration is $20 and can be completed online or by mail.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Online registration ends Friday, June 30th.