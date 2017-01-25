BREAKING: Police, SWAT Team negotiate with individual who may be armed in Third Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Streets are blocked off on this Wednesday night, January 25th in Milwaukee's Third Ward -- and police and SWAT Team officials are on scene.

Jefferson and Jackson streets have been blocked off -- with traffic being stopped at Chicago.

A FOX6 News crew on scene spotted Milwaukee police and SWAT Team officials appearing to be negotiating with an individual in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Jefferson. It is believed this individual could be armed.

Officials said they're taking all necessary precautions and they're advising neighbors to be patient, and stay away from the scene at this time.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.