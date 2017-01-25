Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

BREAKING: Police, SWAT Team negotiate with individual who may be armed in Third Ward

Posted 9:05 pm, January 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:08PM, January 25, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Streets are blocked off on this Wednesday night, January 25th in Milwaukee's Third Ward -- and police and SWAT Team officials are on scene.

Jefferson and Jackson streets have been blocked off -- with traffic being stopped at Chicago.

A FOX6 News crew on scene spotted Milwaukee police and SWAT Team officials appearing to be negotiating with an individual in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Jefferson. It is believed this individual could be armed.

Officials said they're taking all necessary precautions and they're advising neighbors to be patient, and stay away from the scene at this time.

