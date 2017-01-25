Drivers, exercise caution! Jefferson County expected to get hit hard by storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather ADVISORY for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24th to midnight Thursday, January 26th.

The snow could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute.

Jefferson County is expected to get hit hard by this storm. More than 20 pieces of equipment were prepped Tuesday to hit the streets.

"As you can see, most trucks are set up, ready to go. Everything you see salt on will be out (Tuesday) night. We`re hoping the roads are a little warmer. That will help with de-icing as the storm approaches," Rick Schultz, superintendent of the City of Watertown Street Department said.

Schultz said they've used quite a bit of salt as they cleaned up from the recent ice storm.

A friendly reminder as we deal with another winter storm: Give those plows plenty of room -- at least 100 feet, and take your time in the slick conditions!

