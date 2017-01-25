Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Fire at small car dealership in Racine caused $18K worth of damage; no one hurt

RACINE — No one was hurt in a fire that impacted the garage of a car dealership in Racine Wednesday morning, January 25th.

It happened on Racine Street near 16th Street around 1:15 a.m.

Racine fire officials said the garage of a small car dealership caught fire, causing a significant amount of fire and smoke damage. The fire was contained to the garage as firefighters worked to extinguish the persistent blaze and later check for extension.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said this fire caused an estimated $18,000 in damage.

 

