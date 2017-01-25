Fyxation Bicycle Co. supports “new” Milwaukee flag with custom bicycle design

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s cycling culture is huge. Soon, Milwaukeeans will be able to get a glimpse of a unique bicycle displaying the “new” Milwaukee flag, “Sunrise Over the Lake.”

Designed by freelance designer Robert Lenz from Bay View, “Sunrise Over the Lake” was selected as the winner of a city-wide design on June 14th.

#MilwaukeeFlag reveal tonight! Win or lose, I wanted to give something special to those who supported me. pic.twitter.com/QogE098Bg8 — Robert Lenz (@robertlenz) June 14, 2016

The flag is a symbol that changes the narrative of Milwaukee. The strength of “Sunrise Over the Lake” is that it looks forward to a new day; symbolized by the sun rising over Lake Michigan.

Fyxation Bicycle Co. is putting their support behind the new flag with a one-of-a-kind flag bike.

As a company founded in Milwaukee by two brothers, Fyxation was drawn to the flag design and made the decision to support the initiative with a truly unique custom bicycle.

“As a company that is headquartered in Milwaukee and is constantly evaluating and pushing design we immediately fell in love with the new Milwaukee flag. As a symbol, with unity and a bright future at it’s center, the new design sends a clear and powerful message about Milwaukee to both residents and visitors alike. A world class flag is an important visual symbol for any great city. The simplicity of the design and rich symbolism got our gears spinning and it was only natural for us to express our support the best way we knew how, to design a bike around it,” said Nick Ginster, Fyxation co-founder.

The bike was hand masked and painted by Wisconsin-based painter Ryan Hovde of Velovas.

Fyxation plans to rotate the bike through different local venues throughout 2017. To find out where it is on display you can visit their website to get a chance to see it up close. You can see this or other custom Fyxation designs at fyxationcustoms.com.