Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have fun, learn and fill up on good food. The Taste of Bartolotta takes place this weekend at Discovery World. The menu for the event features food from eight different restaurants.

Taste of Bartolotta

Saturday, January 28th

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Discovery World

Entry is included with Discovery World Admission. Tickets for food tasting are $.50 a piece and sold in packs of 10.