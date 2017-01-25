“Heavy, wet stuff:” Snow fell all day and night in Sheboygan County, making cleanup challenging

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY– With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for ALL of southeastern Wisconsin until midnight Thursday, January 26th — the snow started falling in some areas Wednesday morning, and it hadn’t stopped Wednesday night! Because of the long duration of this snowfall, cleaning it up wasn’t easy.

There was no snow on the ground Wednesday afternoon when FOX6’s Ben Handelman left the FOX6 Studios in Brown Deer and headed north — but it didn’t take him long to find some fresh powder!

“It`s the heavy, wet stuff,” Dennis Trudeau said.

Trudeau purchased the former Waldo High School a few years back, and he’s now responsible for the upkeep.

“Part of it means we got to clean it up,” Trudeau said.

He said a snowblower isn’t usually his tool of choice.

“I like to do it with a shovel because it`s quiet, but this is just too heavy to shovel — so you need a machine for that,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau is a mail carrier, and said he saw a lot of cars off the road on Wednesday morning.

All of Sheboygan County on Wednesday was blanketed by at least a few inches of wet, heavy snow.

“It`s so wet that it won`t blow away — but hey, it’s Wisconsin,” Howard Lewis said.

In the City of Sheboygan, cleanup continued throughout the day.

“It`s incredibly heavy, but it`s a good workout,” a man clearing snow said.

The Winter Weather Advisory expires at midnight Thursday, January 26th and the snow is expected to come to an end overnight.

