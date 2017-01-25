× Iconic film “Dirty Dancing” coming back to the BIG SCREEN in celebration of its 30th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — The iconic film “Dirty Dancing” is coming back to the BIG SCREEN in honor of its 30th anniversary — and it’ll be shown at cinemas in southeastern Wisconsin.

“Dirty Dancing” will be shown at select cinemas on January 29th and February 1st — presented by Fathom Events and Lionsgate.

According to a release from Fathom Events, the showings will include an all-new tribute to the classic film with celebrity interviews.

In the summer of 1963, innocent 17-year-old Baby (Jennifer Grey) vacations with her parents at a Catskills resort. One evening she is drawn to the staff quarters by stirring music. There she meets Johnny (Patrick Swayze), the hotel dance instructor, who is as experienced as Baby is naive. Baby soon becomes Johnny’s pupil in dance and love.

This film will be shown in the same aspect ratio as when it was originally released in cinemas.

You can purchase tickets HERE. When you enter your zip code, you’ll find theaters in southeastern Wisconsin that’ll be showing the film on January 29th and February 1st.