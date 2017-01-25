“Causing fear:” Co. supervisors vote on resolution to oppose discrimination after Pres. Trump executive action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 25th signed two executive orders regarding immigration. One jump-starts construction of a border wall, which President Trump said he expects to begin within months. The other is intended to strip funding for so-called "sanctuary cities" which didn't arrest or detain immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The immigration debate heated up during a Milwaukee County board meeting on Wednesday.

Supervisors voted on a resolution that opposes all forms of discrimination and pledges that Milwaukee County will remain a safe place for undocumented immigrants -- regardless of federal law.

More than 100 Milwaukee County residents listened in or spoke out during the Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. At issue: a resolution condemning President Trump's plans to crack down on "sanctuary cities" -- communities that help shield undocumented immigrants from deportation.

"It's harmful, divisive and it's causing fear," said Marina Dimitrijevic, Milwaukee County Board supervisor.

Dimitrijevic and the author of the resolution said the proposal builds on a policy implemented in 2012, prohibiting local law enforcement from detaining people and turning them over immigration agents when there isn't a warrant out for their arrest.

"It asks that the county courthouse be a sensitive location so that everyone can feel comfortable here pursuing justice -- that it won't be a place where ICE and Homeland (Security) agents can prey on people," said Dimitrejevic.

"This resolution has no teeth at all," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Steve Taylor.

County supervisors opposed to Dimitrijevic's position urged the rest of the board and the crowd to give President Trump a chance before making up their minds about outcomes that haven't yet occurred.

"I've been here almost five years and I've sat through and endured a number of resolutions that I consider a waste of time. But this one is definitely at the top of the list," said Taylor.

The committee tied on a vote to approve the resolution, so now the full Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will take it up during next week's meeting.