“It`s like shoveling concrete:” Heavy, wet snow difficult to clean up in Dodge County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE COUNTY -- With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin until midnight Thursday, January 26th, it was the counties to the north of Milwaukee that saw the brunt of the snowfall Wednesday. FOX6 News found the snow's consistency perfect for making a snowball, but those trying to clean it all up said it was hard work.

Pastor David Cooper on Wednesday was dreaming of warmer days.

"I had churches in Florida and everyone said I was nuts to come back," Pastor Cooper said.

But he still had a smile on his face as he cleared his Beaver Dam driveway.

"I traded a beach shovel for a snow shovel when I moved back," Cooper said.

Thankfully on Wednesday, he had some help.

"It`s like shoveling concrete. I`m glad I have a snowblower," Cooper said.

Next door, Pastor Cooper's neighbor, Wayne was doing things the old-fashioned way.

"It`s not nice and fluffy! It`s 'hey, let`s add some moisture with this and weigh the guys down a little bit," Wayne said.

The heavy snow made for a lot of work for Kris Quandt and the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works.

"It hit us all of a sudden," Quandt said.

Crews worked throughout the day Wednesday, and they were set to be back out early Thursday morning to clear and treat roads in Beaver Dam.

They asked that drivers exercise caution.

"Just be aware of your surroundings and give us plenty of space," Quandt said.

It's hard work clearing snow, but it's January in Wisconsin!

"It's part of the job and part of Wisconsin life," Quandt said.

And even during a snow storm, FOX6 News found a silver lining.

"At least I don't have to mow!" Pastor Cooper said.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast information from the FOX6 Weather Experts.