“M-Cubed” initiative involves intensified pathway to higher education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A big announcement was made Wednesday, January 25th, involving an intensified pathway to higher education. The initiative is aimed at increased retention, graduation and career success, and it involves a partnership between Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

It is called "M-Cubed."

"It's M-cubed. Let's remember it's that exponent that we're really looking at to get that magnification of the effort of our collective work," Dr. Mark Mone, UWM chancellor said.

The program sets out a pathway from secondary to higher education, because as MPS Superintendent Dr. Darienne Driver explained, there needs to be a major directional shift in achievement.

"Right now in MPS, we are facing a four-year graduation rate that's at 58.2 percent," Driver said.

The "M-Cubed" initiative makes it easier for students to transition from institutions, including high school student enrollment in college course studies.

"It's a way for students to understand the riggers of college, be introduced to the climate, to make sure that their expectations are met and of course, owe a lot less money when they get out," Dr. Vicki Martin, MATC president said.

"I could take a full college schedule. They cover up to 15 credits," Kalei Anderson said.

Anderson took college courses during her senior year of high school. She's now enrolled at MATC and plans to transfer to UWM.

"It does work," Anderson said.

Program sponsors said they know the challenges are many, but they're committed to greater student success.

"There is a way through this. Education really is that key that opens any door for all of our children," Driver said.

CLICK HERE to learn much more about this initiative.