Man charged after body found in burned vehicle on Christmas Day; but NOT for the victim’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An arrest has been made after a body was found in a burned car on Christmas morning -- but the charge the suspect is facing isn't for the victim's death.

It happened near 54th and Capitol Drive.

Police said the victim is Brandon Blunt.

On January 11th, charges were filed against 41-year-old Mister Bratchett. But court documents show Bratchett isn't charged with Blunt's death. He faces one count of arson.

The black, four-door Honda Civic found burned in this case is allegedly owned by the grandfather of the woman Blunt has children with. It's unclear how Blunt and Bratchett were connected, but police said surveillance video shows Bratchett pumping gasoline into a gas can.

Police said there is also video of Bratchett in an alley on Christmas morning -- getting out of the Honda Civic and walking around to the back of the vehicle.

A flash and flames are then allegedly seen in the video -- followed by a lone figure walking away from the burning car.

Investigators said it appears the fire had originated in the passenger compartment of the Honda, and they found Blunt's body in the driver's seat.

During the autopsy, the medical examiner noted no soot was found in Blunt's lungs or throat, leading them to believe Blunt was probably dead before the fire was set.

The video from the alley allegedly shows Bratchett walking from the burning vehicle toward his house.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said they still haven't determined Blunt's cause of death, but police said they are no longer investigating this as a homicide.

Police said there was video of Blunt on Bratchett's cell phone -- holding money, a gun and looking impaired.

Bratchett made his initial appearance in court in this case on January 12th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings in the case and a preliminary hearing was set for February 2nd.

A $5,000 signature bond was set.