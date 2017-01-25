Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Marquette University social media pages SURGE following huge win against #1 Villanova

Posted 12:23 pm, January 25, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:26PM, January 25, 2017
MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 24: Andrew Rowsey #30 (C) of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates with fans following an upset victory over the Villanova Wildcats at BMO Harris Bradley Center on January 24, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 24: Andrew Rowsey #30 (C) of the Marquette Golden Eagles celebrates with fans following an upset victory over the Villanova Wildcats at BMO Harris Bradley Center on January 24, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s buzzer beater win against top-ranked Villanova Tuesday night, January 24th, has people talking.

Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer and Marquette upset Villanova 74-72.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2).

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that hasn’t been seen in Milwaukee since coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.

Marquette University

After the final whistle, Marquette says they’ve seen a huge surge on their social media pages:

  • 10,000 incoming messages across social media accounts
  • 200,000 Facebook impressions

  • 120,000 Twitter impressions

  • 4,200 Instagram likes (more than doubling their previous top post)

Mood. 📸 by Allison Jacobs. #mubb #WeAreMarquette #Marquette

A photo posted by Marquette University (@marquetteu) on

Former Marquette guard Dwyane Wade tweeted out “We Are Marquette!!!”

 

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s