Marquette University social media pages SURGE following huge win against #1 Villanova
MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s buzzer beater win against top-ranked Villanova Tuesday night, January 24th, has people talking.
Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer and Marquette upset Villanova 74-72.
The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2).
Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that hasn’t been seen in Milwaukee since coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.
After the final whistle, Marquette says they’ve seen a huge surge on their social media pages:
- 10,000 incoming messages across social media accounts
- 200,000 Facebook impressions
- 120,000 Twitter impressions
- 4,200 Instagram likes (more than doubling their previous top post)
Former Marquette guard Dwyane Wade tweeted out “We Are Marquette!!!”