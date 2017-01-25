× Marquette University social media pages SURGE following huge win against #1 Villanova

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s buzzer beater win against top-ranked Villanova Tuesday night, January 24th, has people talking.

Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer and Marquette upset Villanova 74-72.

The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2).

Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that hasn’t been seen in Milwaukee since coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.

After the final whistle, Marquette says they’ve seen a huge surge on their social media pages:

10,000 incoming messages across social media accounts

200,000 Facebook impressions

120,000 Twitter impressions

When you upset the No. 1 team in the country on your home floor!!! Marquette!!! pic.twitter.com/YFUdIkbkPZ — Kim Adams (@Kim_Adams1) January 25, 2017

I LOVE YOU MARQUETTE! — Luke Fischer (@Bigfishy40) January 25, 2017

Tremendously proud of not only our players, but the crowd tonight at the @BMOHBC. Our win was a team effort! #WeAreMarquette #mubb pic.twitter.com/SQUeDGAG6Y — Steve Wojciechowski (@steve_wojo) January 25, 2017

4,200 Instagram likes (more than doubling their previous top post)

Mood. 📸 by Allison Jacobs. #mubb #WeAreMarquette #Marquette A photo posted by Marquette University (@marquetteu) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Former Marquette guard Dwyane Wade tweeted out “We Are Marquette!!!”

We are Marquette!!! Ok young boys I see y'all. Big win yet again. @MarquetteMBB — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 25, 2017