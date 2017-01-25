× Milwaukee Brewers gear up for “On Deck” event; unofficial start to the baseball season!

MILWAUKEE — The unofficial start to the Milwaukee Brewers’ season is Sunday, January 29th. That’s when “Brewers On Deck” will take place at the Wisconsin Center.

The “Brewers On Deck” event will feature a number of activities for the entire family, including autograph opportunities and photo ops with players, interactive games, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction and more.

Brewers COO Rick Schlesinger said the event marks the start of baseball season in Milwaukee.

“The fact is the clock has turned. The calendar has turned. Now we’re talking baseball — so Brewers on Deck is sort of our unofficial pitch of the 2017 baseball season. We’re excited. We’re going to have a great group of guys out there. A lot of fans. A lot of new events,” Schlesinger said.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Brewers Community Foundation.