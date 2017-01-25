× Milwaukee Bucks achieve first hiring requirements on arena project

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks met the first requirements for local hiring for the new arena project.

Forty percent of construction jobs must go to Milwaukee residents. While 41 percent of the arena hires through December were from Milwaukee, the team fell short with only 34 percent for the arena parking structure through November.

But there’s still time to meet the requirement.

The $38 million parking structure is 22 percent complete in terms of spending, while the arena itself is 17 percent complete.

