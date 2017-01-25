× Mitchell Park Domes Task Force to outline plan to solicit feedback from community regarding repairs

MILWAUKEE — The Mitchell Park Domes Task Force will meet Wednesday evening, January 25th to outline a plan to solicit more feedback from the community.

The special task force was created because the structure has been crumbling.

The Domes need significant repairs in order to keep them open long-term.

The Parks, Energy and Environment Committee met Tuesday to discuss the protective netting project at the Domes, as well as the task force’s planning process.

Wednesday evening’s meeting will be held at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory at 5:30 p.m.