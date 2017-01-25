Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Palermo Villa plans $9.25M equipment upgrade to pizza plant

MILWAUKEE — Palermo Villa is planning more than $9 million in upgrades at its pizza manufacturing facility in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley.

The pizza company is asking for the money in new market tax credits from First Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise.

The money will help finance new packaging equipment and other equipment upgrades.

The project is expected to be done in stages over the next 12 months.

