Police: 18-year-old man, 15-year-old boy hurt in stabbing near Fond du Lac and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon, January 25th near Fond du Lac and Burleigh.

It happened around 12:15 p.m.

Police said the victims, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, were stabbed by a known male suspect during an altercation.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD is currently searching for the suspect and investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.