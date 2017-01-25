Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Police: 18-year-old man, 15-year-old boy hurt in stabbing near Fond du Lac and Burleigh

Posted 2:52 pm, January 25, 2017, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon, January 25th near Fond du Lac and Burleigh.

It happened around 12:15 p.m.

Police said the victims, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, were stabbed by a known male suspect during an altercation.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD is currently searching for the suspect and investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.

