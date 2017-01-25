Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Police: 7 protesters climb crane at DC construction site

Posted 8:03 am, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 08:05AM, January 25, 2017

WASHINGTON — At least seven protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that’s just a few blocks from the White House.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Brown says protesters, possibly seven people, are at the site, climbing a crane and refusing to allow workers to work in the area.

Six people can be seen on the horizontal arm of the crane with ropes connecting them. Some of the people on the crane have objects hanging from ropes attached to them.

Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

