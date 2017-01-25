Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Police make arrest in connection with deadly double shooting near 13th and Montana

Posted 4:35 pm, January 25, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide that happened near 13th and Montana on January 23rd.

Police said the suspect is a 24-year-old Milwaukee man who was arrested Wednesday, January 25th.

The investigation is ongoing.

The deadly double shooting happened on January 23rd around 8:15 p.m.

Shooting near 13th and Montana.

The 27-year-old woman who was killed, identified as Maryory Roig-Cartagena, was located inside a home in the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of first responders.

A 28-year-old man was also shot, but he was able to flee the home and call 911.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Shooting near 13th and Montana

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s