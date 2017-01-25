Police make arrest in connection with deadly double shooting near 13th and Montana

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide that happened near 13th and Montana on January 23rd.

Police said the suspect is a 24-year-old Milwaukee man who was arrested Wednesday, January 25th.

The investigation is ongoing.

The deadly double shooting happened on January 23rd around 8:15 p.m.

The 27-year-old woman who was killed, identified as Maryory Roig-Cartagena, was located inside a home in the area. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of first responders.

A 28-year-old man was also shot, but he was able to flee the home and call 911.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

