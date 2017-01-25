Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

President Donald Trump Supreme Court choice coming next Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. These concerned the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a US Government hiring freeze for all departments but the military, and 'Mexico City' which bans federal funding of abortions overseas. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Twitter that he will make his choice to fill the open seat on the US Supreme Court next Thursday, February 2.

