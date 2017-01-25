× President Trump to sign executive actions on border wall, sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump will sign two executive actions Wednesday, the first one directing the building of a “physical barrier” on the wall along the US-Mexico border, the White House said. Press secretary Sean Spicer said at a briefing that the second executive action will direct the State Department to strip grant funding from sanctuary cities and any city that “harbors illegal immigrants.” Spicer said that the secretary of state also will be under a directive to withhold visas and other tools to make sure “countries accept and return the criminal that came from their country.” The directive to the secretary will be “to look at those funding streams and figure out how they can be cut off,” Spicer said.