Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

RECALL ALERT: HP recalls 101K laptop batteries due to fire risk

Posted 5:45 pm, January 25, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of batteries for HP and Compaq Notebook computers due to fire and burn hazards.

According to CPSC, the batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

hp-laptop-battery-expansion

hp-notebook-battery-expansion2

This expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. HP has expanded the number of recalled batteries, which were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016. The black batteries measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high. The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery. “HP Notebook Battery” and the model number are printed on the battery. The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

HP has received one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage.

These laptops were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.hp.com and other websites from March 2013 through October 2016 for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s