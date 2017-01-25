Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have split

Posted 4:59 pm, January 25, 2017, by
Scarlett Johansson (R) and Romain Dauriac pose on the red carpet for the 87th Oscars on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO/ MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson (R) and Romain Dauriac pose on the red carpet for the 87th Oscars on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO/ MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have split, a source with knowledge of the matter tells CNN.

Johansson and Dauriac were first spotted together in 2012 but didn’t publicly confirm their romance until getting engaged in 2013.

The couple wed at a ranch in Montana in 2014, shortly after welcoming their daughter, Rose Dorothy.

The actress was spotted without her wedding ring at the Women’s March in Washington D.C., last weekend.

Johansson was previously married to actor, Ryan Reynolds, from 2008 to 2011. Representatives for Johansson were not immediately available for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s