× Silver Alert: Search on for 76-year-old man missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man — missing from Milwaukee

Beverly Hamilton was last seen Wednesday morning, January 25th around 10:00 a.m. on N. 41st in Milwaukee.

Hamilton is a black man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a black knit skull cap, a black and gray suede jacket, blue Docker brand work pants, and brown Timberland boots.

Hamilton is missing an upper front tooth and has gold incisors.

Authorities say Hamilton left his house on foot Wednesday morning

He lives with his ex-girlfriend at N 41st Street. He has been diagnosed with dementia and has not been sleeping well. His daughter went to his house Wednesday at approximately 3:00 p.m. to take him to a doctor’s appointment and she was informed by his ex-girlfriend that he left the house at 10:00 a.m., and he never returned.

Squads have checked all local hospitals, notified the Milwaukee County Transit System.

It’s unknown where he may have went. He does have $100 with him.

Hamilton is known to take the bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.