The PaddleTavern, like the Pedal Tavern but on a BOAT coming to Milwaukee River this summer!

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Pedal Tavern is popular during the spring and summer months — and there’s a NEW attraction coming to the Milwaukee River with a similar concept!

The PaddleTavern, a human-powered party boat will launch out of the Harp Irish Pub in downtown Milwaukee for two-hour cruises.

The PaddleTavern will accommodate 14 people, and it’s BYOB.

It’ll come to the Milwaukee River in the summer of 2017!

