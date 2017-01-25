Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

The rewards grandparents reap from spending time with their grandkids

Posted 10:19 am, January 25, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Turns out grandma and grandpa watching the kids not only benefits mom and dad. Child development expert Jessica Lahner with Carroll University joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the rewards grandparents reap from spending time with their grandkids.

Social interaction

  • We've known for a while now that continued social interaction improves our quality of life as we age
  • Many studies suggest that the quality and meaning of the interaction is what`s most important
  • Grandparents` relationships with their grandchildren are often some of their most treasured relationships
  • Grandparents value this role; becomes important part of their identity
  • Believe the role is important and meaningful - it makes a difference in the lives of their grandchildren and their adult children (as a helper)
  • Value being able to pass on family history and values to a new generation
  • Enjoy indulging their grandchildren &mdash;having fun without major child-rearing responsibilities

THE CATCH

While it`s tempting to sign your parents up for full-time childcare duties, there's a catch. The study suggested that more child care isn`t better.

  • Grandmothers that cared for their grandchildren 5+ days performed significantly worse on the cognitive tests suggesting a negative impact of full-time care responsibilities.
  • Increased stress, responsibility likely negates the positives
  • Consistent with other research that suggests custodial grandparents are twice as likely to suffer from depressive symptoms among other negative outcomes than non-custodial grandparents

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s