MILWAUKEE -- Turns out grandma and grandpa watching the kids not only benefits mom and dad. Child development expert Jessica Lahner with Carroll University joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the rewards grandparents reap from spending time with their grandkids.

Social interaction

We've known for a while now that continued social interaction improves our quality of life as we age

Many studies suggest that the quality and meaning of the interaction is what`s most important

Grandparents` relationships with their grandchildren are often some of their most treasured relationships

Grandparents value this role; becomes important part of their identity

Believe the role is important and meaningful - it makes a difference in the lives of their grandchildren and their adult children (as a helper)

Value being able to pass on family history and values to a new generation

Enjoy indulging their grandchildren —having fun without major child-rearing responsibilities

THE CATCH

While it`s tempting to sign your parents up for full-time childcare duties, there's a catch. The study suggested that more child care isn`t better.