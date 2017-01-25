Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

“There’s no excuse:” Woman says son with Down syndrome punched by teacher’s aide at MPS school

Posted 9:33 pm, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 09:54PM, January 25, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee Public Schools employee is accused of hitting a student with special needs, and police are investigating.

FOX6 News was told the incident happened on January 6th, but the student's mother said she was told about it on January 24th.

Police said they're investigating an aggravated battery involving a 62-year-old woman and the 18-year-old student.

Delmonica Young

"It`s sad. It`s unexplainable. It's just a whole lot of emotions," Delmonica Young said.

Young said she found out on Tuesday her 18-year-old son who has Down syndrome may have been the victim of abuse at the hands of a teacher's aide. Young said she got a call from the principal at James Madison Academic Campus.

"There`s no excuse. There`s no reason for what she did," Young said.

Delmonica Young's son

On Wednesday, supporters joined Young at MPS' central office -- demanding more information.

Young said a student in the class recorded video of the teacher's aide striking her son in the face -- a video Young said Wednesday she had yet to view.

James Madison Academic Campus

"Nobody is letting me see it," Young said.

Young said this isn't the first time there's been a problem with the aide at the school.

Young said photos document abuse from a similar incident in September of 2015.

"He said that she had physically assaulted him," Young said.

Delmonica Young and supporters at MPS central office

No action was taken in that case, but Milwaukee police said they're investigating the most recent incident.

A spokeswoman for MPS said: "MPS is cooperating with the police department," calling this "an ongoing personnel matter."

Young said she just wants her son and other students to be safe at school.

"She shouldn`t be working with anyone`s child ever again," Young said.

Young said she is set to meet with those at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office Thursday, and said she hopes to see the video then.

Police said the MPS employee has been ordered into the district attorney's office in the coming days.

