TMZ: Mary Tyler Moore in grave condition

MILWAUKEE — TMZ is reporting that Mary Tyler Moore is in a hospital in grave condition.

In 2014, Moore’s friends told The Washington Post that she had lost most of her vision due to her diabetes.

She is 80 years old.

Moore is most known for starring in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Here is a look at the life of Mary Tyler Moore, Emmy and Tony award winning actress.

Personal: Birth date: December 29, 1936

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Mary Tyler Moore

Father: George Moore, a utilities company clerk

Mother: Marjorie (Hackett) Moore

Marriages: S. Robert Levine (1983-present); Grant Tinker (1962-1981, divorced); Richard Meeker (1955-1961, divorced)

Children: with Richard Meeker: Richard Meeker, Jr., 1956-1980

Other Facts: 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins.

One Tony Award nomination with one win.

One Academy Award nomination but did not win.

Moore suffers from Type 1 diabetes and is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Timeline: October 3, 1961-June 1, 1966 – Plays Laura Petrie, the wife on “The Dick van Dyke Show.”

1964 – Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for “The Dick van Dyke Show.”

1966 – Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for “The Dick van Dyke Show.”

1969 – Moore and her then-husband, television executive Grant Tinker, co-found MTM Enterprises, which produces numerous popular TV shows from the 1970s to the 1990s.

1970 – “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” debuts. Moore plays Mary Richards, a successful, single TV journalist.

1973 – Winner of Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1974 – Winner of Actress of the Year – Series Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1974 – Winner of Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1976 – Winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

1980 – Winner, Special Tony Award for “Whose Life Is It Anyway?”

1980 – Moore’s son Richard dies at the age of 24 of an accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound.

1993 – Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for “Stolen Babies.”

May 8, 2002 – A bronze statue is unveiled in Minneapolis, where “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” takes place, depicting Moore’s iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

May 12, 2011 – Announces plans for elective brain surgery to remove a benign tumor.

January 29, 2012 – Receives the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.