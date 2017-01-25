“We can’t take it anymore:” Piles of trash, equipment on city property spark complaints from neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A big mess is causing a big headache in one Milwaukee neighborhood. The piles of equipment and trash are on city property. The business next door has had enough, and they reached out to FOX6 for help.

FOX6 News confirmed the land belongs to the City of Milwaukee, and we asked officials why there's a big mess on the property. They said another neighbor dumped the stuff and they're going after him. That neighbor said he's just trying to help out.

"We just can't take it anymore," said Thomas McCreary, Pro Trade director of programs.

Beyond the barrels at 31st and Auer, a handful of men learn fractions -- essential knowledge for a tradesman. Pro Trade teaches these skills hoping to launch new careers. But up against their parking lot are piles of trash on land owned by the city.

"As you can see, it's a very horrible sight. No one should have to live next to something like this or work next to something like this," said McCreary.

A city spokesman says Daniel Crowley has made the mess. Crowley said his non-profit, called "Dan Dan the Blessed Man," is just trying to clean the neighborhood.



Crowley owns the buildings on the other side of the lot. He said he would collect trash at the request of others around the neighborhood and put it in one place, making it easier for the city to collect.

FOX6's A.J. Bayatpour: "You picked up other people's trash..."

Crowley: "To beautify the community."

FOX6's A.J. Bayatpour: "...and dumped it in the city's lot?"

Crowley: "In the city lot for the sanitation to eventually come and pick it up."

The city doesn't think this is much of a blessing. Court records show they fined Crowley for dumping in June. Crowley didn't show up for the hearing. He said he was never told about it.

There's now a warrant out for his arrest.

FOX6's A.J. Bayatpour: "There's an active warrant out for you."

Crowley: "Well, I'm trying to rectify that problem but I don't feel I should have to pay for that ticket."

City officials said "budgetary restrictions" have limited its response.

Those at Pro Trade just want a new view.

"We've had promises the lot would be cleaned and the lot has not," said McCreary.

City officials have since put locks on the gate to that land. The spokesman said that was done for public safety reasons.

There is no timeline for when the lot will be cleaned.