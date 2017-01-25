“Weather is unpredictable:” Crews work around the clock to clean up as winter storm drags on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON/OZAUKEE COUNTIES -- Several inches of snow fell Wednesday, January 25th in counties to the north of Milwaukee, with a Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for ALL of southeastern Wisconsin until midnight. It was all hands on deck in several municipalities as crews worked to clean it up.

The curve ball with this storm wasn't the amount of snow that would fall, but rather, how long the storm would last.

"It's very pretty snow if you don't have to be in it," said Carrie Jenz of West Bend.

Jenz and others in West Bend woke up Wednesday to an all-too-familiar sight.

"It's a good workout, actually. It's not too cold out here," said Jenz.

The FOX6 Weather Experts predicted as much as six inches of snow in counties to the north of Milwaukee.

"I'd rather have the snow. It's nice and we are Wisconsinites. We get out. It doesn't slow me down," said Rachel Kasiza, of Jackson.

Six inches of snow may not sound like much, but officials with the West Bend Department of Public Works said the real challenge Wednesday was the span of time it would take for all the snow to fall.

"It's not so much the accumulation of this storm -- it's the long duration -- the 24- or 30-hour storms that are difficult for staffing," said Doug Neumann, director of the West Bend Department of Public Works.

Neumann said all 20 salt trucks would be in rotation through the night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We began preparing (Tuesday) mid-morning -- loading trucks, making sure all the equipment was ready to go," said Neumann.

Meanwhile, in Cedarburg in Ozaukee County, FOX6 News checked in on an ice dam that resulted in water backing up in the Milwaukee River the past few days. On Wednesday, ice chunks were still blocking the river and there was even more slush and snow that could cause flooding.

Moving into Port Washington, FOX6 News found a car that spun out on the side of the road and some headed out right away to start shoveling.

"I have company coming, so I thought I'd get it clean so they don't slip and slide on their way in I guess," said Dave Cass.

The last time southeastern Wisconsin saw measurable snow was January 12th -- and while it was unpleasant for some on Wednesday, others were relieved to see flurries -- like the folks at Mountain Outfitters.

"We do, especially on weekends, see a surge in customers when we do have the white stuff on the ground," said Mike Bauer, Mountain Outfitters sales manager.

Bauer said when there's too long of a break in the wintry weather, customers forget about winter activities, like skiing.

"In Wisconsin, the weather is unpredictable. The issue sometimes is people don't see snow in their front yard, so they forget that they can go tubing, they can go snowshoeing, they can go downhill skiing. There's events going on every weekend," said Bauer.

FOX6 News also spoke with Washington County highway officials who said they would have all 20 of their salt trucks out throughout the night. They asked that drivers be patient and give all salt trucks plenty of room.

Ozaukee and Sheboygan County Department of Public Works officials said they have salt trucks out and plan to deal with the snow as long as needed.