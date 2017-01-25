Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for all of SE Wisconsin until midnight

Woman, four children rescued after hours-long standoff in Fond du Lac; man in custody

Posted 8:14 am, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 08:16AM, January 25, 2017
Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, January 25th following a standoff in Fond du Lac. A woman and her four children were rescued from the scene.

According to police, the standoff started shortly before 2 a.m. at a residence on N. Peters Avenue.

We’re told police responded to the area in response to a domestic abuse incident which involved the threat of a gun.

Responding officers included members of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office. The Fond du Lac Police Department’s SWAT team was also deployed along with members of the Fond du Lac Fire Department’s EMS.

After a five hour standoff, members of the Fond du Lac Police Department made entry into the residence to rescue the victim and her four children.  Shortly after the rescue the suspect, a 25-year-old Fond du Lac man, was taken into custody without further incident.

The rescue and the apprehension of the suspect resulted in no injuries to the victims, the suspect or the officers.

