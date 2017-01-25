Woman wanted for dragging cat allegedly used stun gun on bystander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles authorities are asking for the public's help after a woman was caught on camera dragging a cat behind her.

Shifrah, who only wanted to be identified by her fist name, took photos of the woman dragging the animal Friday near Van Nuys Boulevard and Sherman in Van Nuys. She told authorities the woman dragged him for at least four blocks.

"I was disgusted and I was horrified," said Shifrah. "The cord is around his neck and she's just pulling him. You know he was trying to get away from her."

Shifrah said she stopped her car and asked the woman to leave the cat alone but the woman refused.

"I got out of my car and I ran up to her and I said 'what's wrong with you, leave the cat alone. Leave the cat alone.' She looked at me, ignored me and continued walking," said Shifrah.

"Another lady got out of her car and she walked up to this woman abusing this cat on a leash and she's telling her to leave the cat alone," said Shifrah.

"She ripped the blonde wig off the abuser's hair. So now they're kind of arguing, you're seeing fists flying a little bit. The cat is either dropped or thrown to the ground. The mean lady is saying 'give me my wig, give me my wig,' and then she tasered the nice lady. I see flashes of light and she's tasering the lady and then that's when the fight kind of ended."

The suspect fled the scene after the fight and Shifrah and the other witness took the cat to East Valley Animal Shelter, according to Shifrah.

The cat, a brown tabby now named Mischief, sustained injuries from the dragging and is receiving treatment at the shelter, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services at 888-452-7381.