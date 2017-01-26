× 2 concerts at Lambeau Field in 1 weekend in June?! It’s an idea being explored by Packers officials

GREEN BAY — One concert has been confirmed for summer 2017 at Lambeau Field, but Green Bay Packers officials have discussed hosting two concerts in the same weekend.

According to WLUK, the confirmed concert at Lambeau Field will be held the weekend of June 16th through the 18th, according to an agreement that has been worked out between the team, Live Nation Worldwide, and the Stadium District Board.

Kenny Chesney headlined Lambeau Field concerts in 2011 and 2015.

Chesney has said he is only playing one stadium concert this year: in Foxborough, MA — where the New England Patriots play — so don’t expect a third go-round of Chesney.

A memorandum of understanding between the Packers, Live Nation, and the Stadium District reads: “The Team and Promoter agree to continue to explore the possibility of a second concert for the event, but the District and Team acknowledge and agree that promoter does not guarantee the booking of any additional concerts for the event.”

“The idea was floated, because you already have the stage there and if you could bring in two different types of acts, maybe that would work, but nothing was really ever done and I think we’re getting late in the game here for bringing in a second concert,” said Pat Webb, executive director of the Stadium District Board.

As far as what act will be playing the confirmed show, a Packers spokesperson told WLUK an announcement will be made within the next month.