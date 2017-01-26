× 2017 schedule for Milwaukee County’s Traveling Beer Garden to be revealed January 31st

MILWAUKEE — We will soon learn the schedule for Milwaukee County’s Traveling Beer Garden!

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 31st — where the 2017 schedule will be revealed.

It’ll be the fourth year for the Traveling Beer Garden in Milwaukee County.

In 2016, more than 100,000 Sprecher beers, 10,000 Sprecher sodas and 3,000 root beer floats were sold!

